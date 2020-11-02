What is ahi watermelon? Find out at this new plant-based Asian restaurant in Cocowalk

The main dining room of the new Planta Queen in Coconut Grove.

The newly renovated CocoWalk is getting a stylish new Asian restaurant — with a twist.

The twist is in the name: Planta Queen in Coconut Grove from Chase Hospitality Group will serve the bao buns, sushi, nigiri and dumplings you might expect from an Asian restaurant. But this brand — which is also responsible for Planta South Beach — serves only plant-based options on its menu.

What can you expect to find on the menu, overseen by executive chef David Lee? There’s the Queen Roll, with spicy hearts of palm, avocado, cucumber and tempura or potato truffle dumplings with cabbage, coconut milk and lemongrass broth. There’s even a Bao Burger with hoisin, lettuce, pickled cucumber and fries.

There are also wok favorites, like General Lee’s Cauliflower with bell peppers, onions, ginger and sesame, and Singapore Slaw with cabbage, peppers, sesame, beets, carrots, radish, cucumber, scallions, vermicelli pasta, taro root, cilantro, peanuts, hearts of palm and ahi watermelon.

Ahi watermelon, by the way, is Planta Queen’s special dehydrated watermeon that recreates the texture and look of ahi tuna.

“We’re proud to introduce this innovative experience to Miami and continue breaking the mold for the upscale restaurant experience,” said Steven Salm, CEO of Chase Hospitality Group, in an press release. “Plant-based dining is the future, and Planta is leading the charge with our inventive takes on every type of cuisine you can imagine.”

The 7,000-square-foot, 160-seat restaurant is the sixth restaurant and the second Miami location for the group, which owns restaurants in Toronto including Planta Yorkville, Planta Burger, Planta Cocina and Planta Queen. New locations in West Palm Beach and New York City are coming soon.

The entrance of Planta Queen in Coconut Grove. Dylan Rives

Planta Queen

Where: 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

Opens: Nov. 7

Reservations: www.plantarestaurants.com