Five Miami-Dade restaurants are among the top earners in the country despite COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard in 2020, with many businesses shutting down completely and others scrambling to make changes to adjust to the new world order.

But some restaurants — even in hard-hit South Florida — are doing just fine, thank you.

Restaurant Business website has reported that of the 100 most financially successful independent restaurants in 2020, one is on Miami Beach and two are in Miami. There’s one in Bal Harbour, and another on Key Biscayne. Three other long-time Fort Lauderdale favorites also made the list.

The highest South Florida restaurant on the list is the Miami Beach steakhouse and celebrity magnet Prime 112, which according to Restaurant Business earned $23,800,000 so far in 2020. Prime 112, which was no. 12, served 206,000 meals, with the cost of the average bill hitting $135.

Komodo in Brickell, which serves Asian fusion, came in at no. 19, with $22,500,00 in 2020, with 265,000 meals served (average check $98). Sushi restaurant Makoto in the Bal Harbour Shops was no. 39, making $18,216,906 with 256,830 meals served (average check price $54).

The beloved classic with the best view of downtown Miami, The Rusty Pelican on Key Biscayne, was no. 53, earning $16,981,741 with 182,000 meals served (average check price $98). And chic Swan in Miami was no. 66, making $15,000,000 with 225,000 meals sold (average check price $78).

The view from the Rusty Pelican on Key Biscayne can’t be beat. The restaurant was no. 53 on the top 100 list of successful restaurants, according to Restaurant Business.

But more affordable spots made the list, too. Coming in at no. 33 was Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale, where the average check is $57. Shooters earned $18,601,433 in 2020, selling 409,752 meals. Guess customers like that huge outdoor dining area in the COVID era.

Also making the list were two other Fort Lauderdale restaurants: the modest yet beloved Rustic Inn, famous for its crabs, at no. 59, which earned $15,700,000, and seafood mecca 15th St. Fisheries, at no. 67, which earned $14,978,103.

The top grossing restaurant, according to Restaurant Business, was Carmine’s in Times Square, New York, which earned $39,080,335.

