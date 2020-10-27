Tacos and scorpion-infused shots: New Mexican spot in Wynwood has a Tulum party vibe

The outdoor patio at Mayami Mexicantina & Bar in Wynwood.

Have you been to Mayami yet?

Not Miami. We know you’ve been there, LOL. But what about Mayami Mexicantina & Bar?

The new Mexican restaurant in Wynwood, created by the same team that brought you El Patio Wynwood, is now open, with nods to Mayan culture and architecture and traditional Mexican food. Also fancy cocktails and bug-infused Mezcal shots for anybody dying to suck down a scorpion. But more on that later.

All 10,000 square feet of Mayami comes with a Tulum atmosphere, with 200 seats indoors and outdoors (the ceiling design harkens back to the inside of a Mayan pyramid).

The menu, overseen by Chef Juan Carlos Flores of Brickell’s Cantina La Veinte and Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar in Coral Gables, features the sorts of Mexican dishes we crave. That means tacos and pozole.

The interior of Mayami Mexicantina in Wynwood.

Also on the menu: specialties like guacalote (avocado, corn and queso fresco); carnitas de salmon with guacamole and chicharron de mar; Filete Negro with bistec, queso, and green onions; and branzino a la Talla. There are also vegetarian and vegan offerings, including Tetela de Berenjena, made with heirloom masa corn, eggplant and maitake mushrooms; sauteed squash and tempura or sauteed mushroom tacos; and aguachile made with roasted tomatoes, smoked cucumber and chiltepin.

There are Mexican-themed cocktails a plenty, including the Blood Moon (Patron Reposado, Chinola Maracuya Liqueur, peanut and desert pear Syrup); the Maya Colada (Grey Goose, avocado juice, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and shredded coconut); the Red Desert (mezcal with eucalyptus honey syrup, orange juice and red wine). For a group, try the Cazuela Tequilera, served in a large vessel, made with tequila, exotic citrics, botanical selection, Grapefruit Squirt and Three Chile Syrup.

If you are super brave and not easily grossed out, you can boldly taste one of the insect-infused Mezcal shots, like the Escorpion Real which is made of actual scorpions and spices or the Mago Maguey, made with worms and herbs. Or perhaps throw back a Noisy Cricket (peach and, you guessed it, crickets). We are gonna stick with the Red Desert, but you do you.

You can drink these concoctions Wednesday through Sunday or on Mayami’s monthly Full Moon parties, which involve DJs and live entertainment El Patio-style. We cannot promise the party will make those crickets taste better.

Opening in mid-November is My F***ing Way Chelas & Tacos, a fast-casual taqueria next door to Mayami. Think beer and tacos. We usually do.

Ceviche at Mayami Mexicantina in Wynwood.

Maya mi Mexicantina & Bar

Where: 127 NW 23rd St., Miami

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Friday; 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday