This food hall fave is getting its own Little River spot. Give us all the banh mi

This neverending pandemic calls for carbs and we are here for all of them.

Vietnamese restaurant Tran An is opening its first brick and mortar location Saturday in Little River, to fulfill any and all bánh mì and noodle needs. A stand of the same name remains at Politan Row (formerly St. Roch) in the Design District.

The new fast-casual comfort spot is already generating buzz among foodies, who can’t wait to hit up the homemade offerings from acclaimed chef Jon Nguyen, who is also owner.

Named after his grandfather who passed down his beloved recipes, Tran An draws inspiration from the flavors and recipes of his family’s hometown in Hanoi.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 750 square foot, 20-seater isn’t your ordinary noodle joint: Nguyen got his culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and worked the stoves at Danny Meyer ‘s venerated The Modern and Momofuku Ssam Bar, both in NYC.

A huge draw here: All meals are prepared from scratch. Translation: Beside the banh mi (savory, colorful baguette sandwiches), don’t sleep on another favorite, the traditional pho; the broth is prepared eight hours in advance to lock in all that tangy meets spicy flavor.

Other signature items include vermicelli noodle bowls; salads with grilled marinated pork; lemongrass braised beef stew; shrimp spring rolls; and Saigon crepes, paper-thin omelets filled with joy-inducing stuffings.

Nguyen admits that COVID-19 restrictions haven’t been easy (the restaurant is currently operating at 50 percent capacity) but thinks his “soul hugging” food can tame even the most weary 2020 survivor.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“It’s definitely a challenging time for everyone, but I also think it’s a time where flavorful food is one of the things that still makes people happy and can bring some joy,” Nguyen says. “We’re just here to cook for everyone, feed the community and bring smiles to the faces of our local Miamians.”

Tran An Vietnamese Eatery

215 NE 82nd St., Miami; www.trananmiami.com; Open seven days a week, offering limited indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.