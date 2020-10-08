This Miami fast-casual spot is giving away $15,000 in gift cards. Here’s how to get one

At Bolay, you build your own “Bol,” starting with a carb base, then adding on ingredients and topping it off with a special sauce.

Everybody loves free food.

And now there’s a chance to get some at the opening of a new restaurant in Miami.

Bolay, the fast-casual concept from Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon and his son Chris, is opening its 16th location in Pinecrest — and giving away $15,000 in gift cards over three days at the grand opening.

At Bolay, you build your own “Bol.” Choose a base — cilantro or Asian noodles, kale, baby spinach, basmati rice or forbidden black rice (tip: it’s not really forbidden). Then you add your favorite seasoned proteins like lemon chicken, spicy Thai shrimp, mojo pulled pork or steak au jus and mix them with oven-roasted vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, ginger broccoli or balsamic mushrooms. Top it off with a sauce like creamy garlic and herb, spicy Thai, cilantro pesto or sriracha.

Sounds good, right? Well, here’s how you get in on those gift cards. The first 100 guests to show up and buy a Bol on Oct. 22, 23 and 24 get a $50 gift card.

There’s also a scavenger hunt involving pineapples in which you can win catering party packs for 10, valued at around $125. To find out more about it follow @bolay on Instagram.

“We believe great food does great things for the body, mind and spirit,” says Jose Fernandez, operating partner of the Pinecrest Bolay. “We look forward to cooking up our nutrient-rich foods in our open kitchen for the tight-knit, family-friendly community of Pinecrest.”

Bolay

Where: 7880 SW 104th St., #101 in Pinecrest Place, Miami

Opens: Oct. 22

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily