We want to try J Balvin’s new meal deal at McDonald’s (after we do a few crunches)

J Balvin
J Balvin ALFREDO ESTRELLA AFP via Getty Images

Admit it: You’ve paid McDonald’s more than a few drive-through visits during the lockdown from hell.

So easy, so cheap, so salty.

Want more motivation to visit the golden arches?

The fast food giant has teamed with reggaetonero J Balvin to bring you a well balanced meal. JK. It’s not a well balanced at all, actually, but what the Colombian star likes and always apparently orders on his cheat days.

The J Balvin Meal, through Nov. 1, consists of a Big Mac (hold the pickles), medium fries (with ketchup already drizzled on top) and an Oreo-flavored McFlurry.

View this post on Instagram

The J Balvin meal @mcdonalds

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

If you order off the McDonald’s app, the McFlurry is free. Aren’t those extra calories worth the download?

The Super Bowl performer’s meal comes on the heels of the super popular, super fattening Travis Scott collaboration.

So why the alliance with Balvin?

“He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S.,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a release.

The 35 year old superstar is proud that he’s not promoting, say, kale smoothies and readily admits he’s a huge Micky D’s fan.

“I consider myself a global citizen, but I’m from Medellín, Colombia, and this is the first time they’re working with a Latino,” he told Complex of the partnership that also included Michael Jordan some years back. “It’s a big campaign, so I feel really proud of it.”

“¡Lego!” and bon appetit.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
