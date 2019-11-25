Night Owl Cookies just opened in the Design District so now the rest of Miami gets a taste

Night Owl Cookies opened in Miami’s Design District. Handout

You know what’s been missing from the Design District all these years?

No, not another zillion-dollar haute couturier. Yawn.

Cookies! That’s right, cookies.

And now that void has been filled. Night Owl Cookies founder and three-time winner of Forbes “Top Young Chefs In America,” Andrew Gonzalez has opened the flagship location of his artisanal cookie shop at 164 NE 41st St. in the Design District.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Night Owl Cookies started on Instagram as a late night cookie service that delivered until 2 a.m. every night. Today, it has evolved into Miami’s most popular cookie shop and Postmates’ no. 1 selling dessert in the nation.

The brick-and-mortar cookie shop spans 600 square feet of sweetness. And to keep up with the fancy neighbors, Gonzalez says he’s stepping it up a few notches offering special limited-edition cookies, wanky courtyard events and more.

With its new location comes an expansion of delivery to ‘hoods including South Beach, Brickell, Downtown, North Miami and more via Postmates, fresh from the new chic location.

“Night Owl isn’t just a cookie shop, it’s an experience, and when scouting locations to expand it just made sense to choose a neighborhood that embodies that same notion. Design District has evolved into more than just a place to shop, it’s a destination. And I can’t wait for the two Instagram worthy worlds to collide.” Gonzalez said.

Details: Night Owl Cookies, 164 NE 41st, Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.