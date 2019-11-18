This new restaurant in Allapattah wants Miami to get excited about Basque cuisine

Executive Chef Mikel Goikolea (l), Terry Zarikian of the New York and South Beach Wine & Food Festivals and Andreas Schreiner of Schreiner Hospitality.

The new Rubell Museum debuts in Allapattah just in time for Art Basel on Dec. 4. By January, it will have a brand new restaurant as well.

The spot is called LEKU, which translates into “The Place” in the ancient Basque language Euskera. It is owned by an impressive conglomeration of restaurant and hospitality industry vets with serious culinary creds. That group is composed of Alejandro Muguerza of Le Basque Catering in Miami; Andreas Schreiner of Schreiner Hospitality; Terry Zarikian, former food publicist and alum of the New York and South Beach Wine & Food Festivals; and the 30-year-old Executive Chef Mikel Goikolea, formerly of Azurmendi Prêt à Porter.

The lunch and dinner menus have been created by the aforementioned food squad along with chef de cuisine Aitor Garate Berazaluze, former sommelier and development manager at Spain’s lauded Asador Etxebarri located in Atxondo, Basque Country.

Much of the action will take place in the restaurant’s outdoor space where an impressive Basque grill will be the focal point for wood fired items. “The Grill” will serve family-style portions of lamb, beef, whole local fish and Maine lobster and fresh vegetables.

Food fans will, er, bask in the menu starring Seafood Salpicon with tomato emulsion; Basque Lobster Salad; Vegetable Tartare with Beets; and Croquetas with 5J Ham. “Spoon Dishes” will include daily changing preparation of seasonal heirloom beans and “Porrusalda,” the traditional Basque leek and potato soup.

Seafood dishes will include Sea Bass with Hollandaise and Arugula Gelée and Soupy Rice with Clams. Carnivores will revel in the Slow-Roasted Beef Cheeks in Rioja Wine with Boniato in Textures, and Presa Iberica (from an American farm) with garbanzo wheat and light cream of garlic.

So fancy!

Details: LEKU at the Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; https://www.lekumiami.com/