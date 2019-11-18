These Miami restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day so you don’t have to cook

Handout

Maybe you can’t cook to save your life. Maybe you just don’t feel like spending the day slaving away in the kitchen. Whatever your deal is on Thanksgiving, you can rest easy because these Miami restaurants have your back. In case you’re trying to figure out where to have Thanksgiving dinner in Miami this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best local offerings.

Ariete

The deal: Looking for a family-friendly dining experience even the kids will love? Head to Ariete in Coconut Grove, where Chef Michael Beltran will be serving beloved family recipes and Thanksgiving favorites. From smoked turkey legs and green bean casserole to cornbread and candied yams, the menu features contemporary twists on all your favorite fall classic dishes. It will be served buffet-style, priced at $75 for adults and $35 for children age 10 and under.

The details: Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; www.arietemiami.com.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

BLT Prime

The deal: Modern American steakhouse BLT Prime will offer two unique ways to enjoy a festive Thanksgiving meal. Start your day with their holiday breakfast buffet, served from 6 a.m. - noon for $38 per person. If you’re still hungry come dinner time, indulge in a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $82 per person and $40 for children under 10. Standout dishes include appetizers like Kabocha squash risotto and family-style entrees like traditional roasted turkey, prime rib and more.

The details: BLT Prime, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; www.bltprimemiami.com.

Conrad Fort Lauderdale

The deal: Stay at Conrad Fort Lauderdale over the holiday weekend and enjoy an in-suite Thanksgiving dinner crafted by Executive Chef Jorge Ramos. Dishes include out-of-the-box takes on seasonal classics, including a spiced butternut squash bisque, maple-roasted Brussel sprouts, citrus-brined turkey roulade, and the resort’s legendary Mountain Rose Mini Apple Pies. Dinner is priced at $65 per person.

The details: Conrad Fort Lauderdale, 551 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.conradfortlauderdale.com.

Drunken Dragon





The deal: Drunken Dragon has curated a Korean-inspired catered Thanksgiving option Including a 13-pound honey-glazed turkey and four delicious sides, ranging from roasted marble potatoes and cornbread with whipped yuzu kosho butter, to Shanghai rice and Brussels sprout slaw. Not to mention a decadent house-made pumpkin bread pudding. The cost? Just $199.

The details: Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The deal: At StripSteak by Michael Mina, indulge in a Thanksgiving feast complete with seven delicious dishes served family-style, plus a dessert and your choice of appetizer — all starting at $75 per person. For a more casual holiday dinner, head to Vida, the hotel’s American brasserie, which will serve a traditional Thanksgiving buffet from 1-9 p.m. priced at $59 for adults and $29.50 for kids age 12 and under.

The details: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; For reservations or more information, visit fontainebleau.com/thanksgiving.

International Smoke Aventura

The deal: International Smoke will serve a $55 prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu on Turkey Day, featuring festive dishes like Ayesha’s famous cornbread, slow-smoked turkey and Fireman Derek’s famous pumpkin pie — but the eating doesn’t end on Thursday. Friday through Sunday, guests can indulge in a fall-inspired brunch featuring a special leftover turkey sandwich. Don’t worry, you’ll walk it off later while you’re shopping.

The details: International Smoke, 19565 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 946, Aventura; www.internationalsmoke.com.

Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden

The deal: Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu filled with classic holiday dishes at Isabelle’s, located at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Served from 3-9 p.m. and priced at $65 per person, the meal will feature delicacies like butternut squash soup made with brown butter, young slow-roasted turkey served with orange-glazed sweet potato and meringue, and a sampling of fall-inspired tarts, including pecan chocolate, apple cobbler, and pumpkin.

The details: Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden, 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami; www.isabellescoconutgrove.com.

Jaya at The Setai Miami Beach

The deal: Sit down to an elaborate Thanksgiving brunch buffet curated by Executive Chef Vijay Veena. Served from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and priced at $145 for adults and $63 for children age 5-12, the Thanksgiving brunch at The Setai includes holiday classics like roasted Hereford prime NY strip loin, roasted leg of lamb, oven-baked Gammon ham, roasted whole turkey and more. If you visit for dinner, you’ll get to choose from a special holiday-inspired a la carte menu, served from 6-10:30 p.m.

The details: Jaya at The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899.

Kiki on the River





The deal: Mediterranean-inspired hotspot Kiki on the River will serve a special three-course Thanksgiving menu complete with an appetizer, entree, sides and a dessert for just $49.99.

The details: Kiki on the River, 450 NW North River Drive, Miami; 786-502-3243.

La Placita Miami

The deal: Dig into Thanksgiving specials like a Puerto Rican-style roasted turkey served with purée de batata arroz con gandules y habichuelas tiernas for $27, plus turkey mofongo with gravy and green onions for $18.

The details: La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; https://www.opentable.com/r/la-placita-miami.

Meraki Greek Bistro





The deal: Meraki’s downtown and Coconut Grove locations will offer a special a la carte Thanksgiving menu featuring a range of traditional Turkey Day dishes with a Greek spin. Think oven-roasted turkey stuffed with Mediterranean spices and herbs, roasted leg of lamb stuffed with spinach and served with pasta salad, filet mignon on Mediterranean pilaf, and a homemade apple pie topped with chocolate ganache. The menu will be available from noon-9 p.m.

The details: Meraki, 142 SE 1st Ave., Miami and 3462 Main Hwy., Miami; www.merakibistro.com.

Toro Toro

Toro Toro will offer a Thanksgiving Buffet priced at $65 for adults and $30 for children (6-12 years) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guest can choose salads, cheese and charcuterie, fresh seafood and more. Thanksgiving favorites include sweet potato bravas, herb biscuits, acorn squash soup, chorizo & cornbread stuffing, roasted carrots and mashed potatoes.

The details: Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plaza., Miami. 305-372-4710; www.torotoromiami.com.

Truluck’s

The deal: Both the Fort Lauderdale and Miami locations will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu of Southern comfort food with a twist, like lobster bisque with horseradish goat cheese, herb-roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing and creamy pecan pie. The menu is priced at $45 for adults and $19 for kids age 12 and under.

The details: Truluck’s Fort Lauderdale, 2584A East Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Truluck’s Miami, 777 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.trulucks.com.