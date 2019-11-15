Artisan pancakes are the newest way to ruin your diet. Find them in Kendall

Steeped in elderflower-steamed success and sonnets, South Miami’s arty tea house Tea & Poets is getting a sibling. Tea & Poets founders Joaquin Ortiz and Henrik Telle are bringing us Jealous Fork, allegedly the first artisan pancake food truck in the country. It will be parked in that hipster haven known as Kendall (specifically at 10700 SW 84th Street).

The Jealous Fork isn’t selling just any old flapjacks. The menu offers kooky, savory combos that you won’t find at iHop.

On the menu: the Pork belly Banh Mi pancake, with slow-braised pork belly, pickled carrots, red chili, fresh cucumbers, basil and cilantro. For those who have a sweet tooth, there’s the Lemon Curd & Blueberry pancake, with homemade lemon curd, blueberry syrup and ricotta crema.

Lemon Curd & Blueberry pancakes at Jealous Fork. Roberto Pastoriza

There’s also something called the Brunch & Still Hungover, which is enough of a tease to make one want to get silly drunk just to check it out the morning after.

This is the Chocolate Oreo Chip pancake at Jealous Fork. We would eat the heck out of this. Roberto Pastoriza

If the Chicken Thigh High doesn’t do it for you, there’s always the Strawberry Cheesecake or Chocolate Oreo Chip.

Jealous Fork may have everyone wishing they lived in Kendall. Turns out the pancakes have been selling out quickly every weekend since opening.

Details: Jealous Fork, 10700 SW 84th St, Miami