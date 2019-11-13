See the view of Miami at this new Latin fusion restaurant on the 25th floor of the Conrad

After a two-year, $10 million property-wide renovation, downtown Brickell’s Conrad Miami is poised to unveil its shiny new look in December 2019.

Chief among the changes will be the debut of Nativo Kitchen & Bar, a vibrant new restaurant and bar located on the hotel’s 25th floor.

The restaurant will occupy a beautifully configured new space with seating for 131 between a spacious dining room, bar and lounge, flexible private dining and event space, as well as an outdoor terrace.

Nativo Kitchen & Bar (NKB) will be helmed by Executive Chef Pablo Lamon, a talented young chef from Argentina, who was awarded a prestigious San Pellegrino Top Ten Chef Under 30 Award in 2017.

The veteran of Bravo TV’s Top Chef Season 16, whose resume includes positions at The Matador Room by Jean-Georges and 27 Restaurant & Bar in Miami Beach, takes inspiration for the restaurant’s menu from Miami itself – crafting a slate of dishes that are flavorful, diverse with Latin American influences.

Details: Nativo Kitchen & Bar, 1395 Brickell Ave., 25th floor, Miami