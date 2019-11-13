This new Wynwood sushi restaurant offers affordable omakase. It’s possible, apparently

There’s a new place for sushi in the heart of Wynwood.

Omakai Sushi, which officially opens Nov. 15 next to the rooftop bar Astra, is the creation of brothers Diego and Pedro Quijada and Nicolas Sayavedra.

The 1,600-square-foot restaurant will have 58 seats, eight of them at the bar for those who like watching their sushi being made.

Omakai’s speciality will be the omakase menu - meaning it’s chef’s choice - with options in the $20, $30 and $40 range. There are a la carte options, too, for the less adventurous or extremely hungry sushi lover.

There’s no such thing as too much sushi.

“Although there are many American sushi spots in Miami, there are very few traditional sushi spots where you can go more frequently than to celebrate major life events because of how pricey they can be,” said Diego Quijada in a press release. Omakai, he hopes, will fill that gap. “We will prove to be a memorable dining experience that will make you want to come back with your friends to enjoy simply amazing sushi, sake flights, a selection of wines and have a blast with our staff.”

The restaurant is holding a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and will be open until 11:30 p.m. You can reserve a spot for the grand opening weekend by emailing info@omakaisushi.com

Omakai Sushi

2107 NW Second Ave., Miami