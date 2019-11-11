South Miami has a new spot for ramen and bibimbap and you can order from your phone

South Miami has a new place for ramen - and a new way to order it.

InRamen is now open, and if you want a traditional menu, that’s no problem. But it’s more fun and possibly less aggravating to order InRamen style.

First, you take a seat and sign into the WiFi. Then you scan the QR code at each table, check out the digital menu and order. Everyone in your group can be billed separately this way, thus eliminating those exhausting “we need to split the bill” battles and keeping you on good terms with that one cheap friend.

Ramen, of course, is the main event. The menu, brought to life by chefs Johnny H.K., Bill Jiang and David Jiang, includes 10 signature ramen dishes, including Beer Short-Rib Ramen; Mushroom Ramen; PAN ramen (with bacon belly bites, shrimp, carrots and more); Chashu Ramen (pork belly) and Asian Smoked Brisket Ramen.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A mural by local artist Ivan Roque.

If ramen isn’t your thing, we’re not sure what you’re doing here, but don’t worry. You will be well fed. The restaurant also serves five signature bibimbap bowls, plus dim sum, bao buns and a number of Asian tapas like Parmesan Crusted Cyoza and DAB fries with yuzu mustard, spicy mayo, eel sauce, bonito flakes and spices.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant features communal tables and hand-painted graffiti art by local artist Ivan Roque.

If you want a taste, head over from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 for the official grand opening to enjoy complimentary sake and appetizers.

OK, we’re hungry now.

InR a men

5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays