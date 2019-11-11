If you’re eating these pies in Miami, you’re eating some of the best pies in America

Have you tried this Cookies and Cream pie? herald.com

Two Miami restaurants are making some of the best pies in America.

Just in time for the holidays - yes, they’re coming, you can deny it no longer - Bloomberg asked some of America’s top chefs to name their favorite pies at restaurants around the country.

Two Miami spots made the cut: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop and Monty’s. What do they have in common? Both have Coconut Grove locations, though Fireman Derek’s started in Wynwood.

Janine Booth, chef and owner of Mi’Italia Kitchen & Bar in Miami, cast her vote for Fireman Derek’s Cookies and Cream pie, which is “the perfect combination of ‘yin’ (the cookies) and ‘yang’ (the cream) creating a delectable balance of chocolate and vanilla,” she told Bloomberg.

Co-owner Kim Murdock slices some pies at Fireman Derek’s Pies. Shannon Kaestle skaestle@miamiherald.com

The story describes the pie this way: “Chocolate ganache and cookies-and-cream mousse are layered in a crunchy, chocolate-cookie crust, drizzled with white chocolate, and sprinkled with even more cookie chunks.”

“The different layers of sweet, creamy, and crunchy chocolate make for a harmonious textural dream. It is sweet but not too sweet, and that second slice will call your name,” Booth told Bloomberg. She’s right. We can hear it calling us now.

Also on the list: Monty’s Key lime pie, recommended by Aaron Thebault, executive chef at Maddon’s Post in Chicago.

Next time you're at Monty's, better try the Key lime pie.

“With a marina-side setting you might have seen on an episode of ‘Miami Vice,’ Monty’s does big business with such Florida favorites as stone crabs and key lime pie. Here, it’s the pie crust’s spiced bite that takes it over the top,” Bloomberg writes.

“Monty’s was one of the first places my wife and I went together. It was so memorable, including the pie, we ended up having our rehearsal dinner there,” Thebault told Bloomberg.

There are couple of other Key lime pies on the list, but both are from Chicago restaurants and one of them is pink so we are just going to stick with the Monty’s version.