Want a touch of South America in South Beach? Head to this laidback new hotel restaurant

Believe it or not, South of Fifth is getting a new dining spot.

Orilla Bar & Grill is set to open at Urbanica The Euclid Hotel (yes, we know that’s a mouthful). The restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating in a 2,000-square-foot space, will have a laidback atmosphere and design.

Under the guidance of executive chef Fernando Trocca, the restaurant will serve up a menu of South American and European-inspired cuisine.

What does that mean? Chef Trocca, who has worked in cities like London and New York, divides the menu into large and small plates. Expect dishes like prime rib, black rice with squid and bacon and charred eggplant with mixed herbs, za’atar and croutons.

The craft cocktail program will use seasonal ingredients.

Now we know you will be shocked by this, but there’s also a craft cocktail menu curated by Buenos Aires bartender Ines de lo Santos. The drinks on the menu will rotate seasonally to best take advantage of fresh ingredients. Brooklyn-based pastry chef Chula Galvez, also from Buenos Aires, will take care of the desserts, which will not surprisingly feature quite a bit of pastry.

“I am thrilled to bring a piece of Buenos Aires to the Miami Beach community and beyond,” said Trocca in a press release. “The beach has always felt like home and I am excited that locals and visitors can now enjoy delicious food in a chic and casual setting just blocks from the ocean.”

Burrata, one of the small plates at Orilla on Miami Beach.

Orilla Bar & Grill

Where: Urbanica The Euclid Hotel, 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach

Opens: Nov. 7

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; lunch and brunch hours to come.