This Wynwood hot spot just opened an outdoor cocktail bar with a cheeseburger special

The Cockfight at Le Chick: mezcal, tequila, dry vermouth, jalapeno, agave nectar, lemon and house foam.

Wynwood hot spot Le Chick has opened a new outdoor bar with a name that’s tongue and chic - er, cheeky: Le CoqTail.

Sporting a retractable roof and comfy outdoor seating, which appears to be a rarity in the ‘wood, Le CoqTail has its own bar bites menu by executive chef Nicole Votano and an exclusive booze menu by master mixer Rebekah Stone.

“Being in Miami – a city where cocktailing and entertainment are foremost priorities – we became used to a lively bar scene on top of our dining crowd at Le Chick. Wynwood has been very good to us and we saw an opportunity with the space next door to not just expand, but evolve more into the nightlife scene,” says co-owner Coco Coig.

On the menu, with prices ranging from $12 to $18 per potion: 305 Key Lime Pie (vanilla vodka, Midori, lime foam and graham cracker rim); Santeria (Zacapa 23 Rum, blood orange liqueur, chocolate bitters and Palo Santo smoke); and La Pelirroja (blanco tequila, mezcal, lime guava nectar, Ancho Reyes Verde, lime and chili).

Snapper ceviche tostada at Le Chick.

On the food menu you’ll find items like Le Chick Street Corn with truffle aioli, Manchego cheese, pickled Fresno, micro cilantro as well as a Maine Lobster Roll with celery, spicy mayo on a house made New England style brioche bun. There’s also a grilled salmon bun and grilled spanish octopus as well as Le Chick’s signature dishes like baby back ribs and and the Royale with Cheese burger. Those cheeseburgers, served with fries, are just $10 during happy hour and all day every Tuesday.

“We see Le CoqTail as a continuation of what we started with Le Chick and are excited to have our fans and newcomers experience it. We think it will be a unique addition to the Wynwood scene,” says co-owner Jorge Sanchez. “You can literally have dinner then segue into a great bar scene by strolling outdoors after your meal.”

Maine lobster roll.

Le CoqTail

310 NW 24th St., Miami

Hours: 4-10:30 p.m Monday-Wednesday; 4-11:30 p.m. Thursday; noon-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-10:30 p.m. Sunday; happy hour 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday