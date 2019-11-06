This new and luxurious Chinese restaurant in Brickell has its own Great Wall

The interior of Hutong, the new northern Chinese restaurant in Brickell.

Hutong Chinese restaurant has been a hit in Hong Kong, London and New York.

And now it’s coming to Brickell — along with its own Great Wall.

Named after the alleyways of China, Hutong uses historic Shanghai design elements to create a unique ambiance. This design includes a 70-foot “Great Wall” in the new Miami restaurant, made of four high-definition monitors mounted on hand-carved Chinese wood doors and panels. The monitors display a series of light shows.

“We’re delighted to introduce Miami to Hutong’s reputation of authentic Chinese fare and inventive, historical design,” David Yeo, founder of Aqua Restaurant Group, wrote in a press release. “With locations in Hong Kong, London and New York, Hutong Miami weaves in elements that truly encompass the art-centric city while embracing the high-quality, well-executed pan Northern Chinese menu

Hutong’s “Great Wall” will feature light shows.

But you’re wondering about the food, aren’t you? Hutong focuses on the food of northern China, including the influences from Beijing, Sichuan, Hunan and Shanghai. Favorites include roast duck, Sichuan peppers and loads of fresh seafood. There’s also plenty of meat, barbecue, tofu and vegetables, as well as rice and noodle dishes, many of which are made to be shared.

Signature dishes include the Red Lantern (crispy soft-shell crab on a bed of dried Sichuan chilies); Halibut Red Star Noodles (steamed halibut with rice noodles and pickled vegetables in a gently spiced broth); and Peking duck, carved table-side and served with pancakes.

There are also seared scallops, kung po prawns and crab meat and mung bean pappardelle pasta. Dim sum will also be available for lunch and brunch, with a limited menu available during dinner.

Peking duck. Tim Winter

There is a bar, of course, with 16 seats and a cocktail menu that leans heavily on exotic Chinese herbs and spices. Imagine cocktails like the Comfortably Numb (vanilla vodka, lychee liqueur, Sichuan pepper-infused honey and ruby red grapefruit with a rim of Sichuan peppercorns). You can also order classics like the Ancient Old Fashioned and a special Miami drink called the Emperor Qin (mezcal reposado, dried green Szechuan peppercorns, pomegranate juice, essence of lavender, citrus and egg white). Yes, it’s purple. We definitely need to investigate this further.

The restaurant opens Nov. 7.

Hutong

600 Brickell Ave., Miami

Opens: Nov. 7

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday; 6-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 6 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. The bar is open daily from noon to 2 a.m., and weekend brunch launches from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 23.`