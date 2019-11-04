Flies on the meat cutter. A roach crawling on spoons. Restaurants failing inspection

As was the case last week, the Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants failing state inspection isn’t long, but has some thickness.

So, let’s find out which restaurants failed inspection and got shut down until they passed a re-inspection.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. If you see a problem at a restaurant you want inspected, report it by clicking here. Do not email us. We do not control or influence who gets inspected or how strictly. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a generous helping of humor.

In alphabetical order:

The Back of the Road Sports Grill, 15420 SW 136th St., South Miami-Dade: The highlight of the four living roaches and three dead ones was “one live roach crawling out of a basket with unwrapped spoons.”

Hope he didn’t head for the kitchen double door sliding glass cooler, which, apparently, doesn’t have enough chill. Food needed to be at 41 degrees or below to keep them from turning into bacteria barges included butter (57 to 59 degrees), cheese (57 degrees), shredded jack cheese (55 to 58 degrees), spring mix salad (56 degrees) and mozzarella cheese (57 degrees). Stop Sales fell on all of them like boulders on a Coyote (Eatibus Anythingus).

Not only did the cooler not cool, it was dirty — “Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue” — and had standing water.

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

The Sports Grill, a loser on Oct. 28, won during Tuesday’s re-inspection.

Fern Gully Grill, Inc., No. 2, 3450 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes: The Royal Fly Force buzzed strong at Fern’s place on Tuesday.

Five of them landing on cleaned and sanitized (not any more) dishes. Another 10 landing on a meat cutter. Three landing on a cookline cutting board. Ten over here landing on packaged foods and 10 over there landing on cases of water.

And under storage shelves in dry storage, nine dead roaches.

If you’re going to put in-use utensils in water, it needs to be 135 degrees, nice and hot. Not a tepid 82 degrees.

Soiled walls by the three-compartment sink. The oven’s interior was soiled enough for an inspector to notice.

Fern’s got it together for the Wednesday re-inspection.

Happy Wings and Fried Rice, 1752 Hammondville Rd., Pompano Beach: Those weren’t almonds that fell out of the fried rice. They were the “10 dead roaches by hand sink in rear prep area” or the “13 dead roaches behind flip top cooler at cookline.”

Oh, there were live roaches, too. Of the nine the inspector counted, five were behind cookline equipment along the walls and two were in a cooler’s gaskets.

The cookline handwash sink had buckets in it, but, like the handwash sinks in the rear prep area and by the back door, no way to dry hands other than waving them like a church fan in July.

Those egg rolls didn’t have a date on them. Allegedly, they were prepared Monday, two days before this inspection.

Happy Wings got happy again after Thursday’s re-inspection.