Food
Grab a sandwich to go at this new Ocean Drive café then hit the beach
Now you can grab a quick lunch on Ocean Drive while you’re taking photos out on the steps of the former Versace Mansion. (Don’t lie - we know you’ve done it.)
Redhead Sandwich is now open next door to The Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion. Owned by brothers Sammy and Christian Mounayyer, it’s a fast-casual spot that sells fresh, deli-style sandwiches on fresh bread, crepes, salads and smoothies. You can also grab a coffee or a juice to go.
Try a panini like the Cheesy Melt with bacon, tomato and American cheese or get healthy with a Greek, Caesar or Niçoise salad. In addition to the smoothies, milkshakes and shaved ice, you can try Redhead Fresh Pineapple Juice in a whole pineapple or Coconut Water in a whole coconut.
Redhead Sandwich is offering 10 percent off to all customers through Nov. 15, 2019.
Redhead Sandwich
1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight daily
Comments