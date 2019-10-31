Grab a sandwich to go at this new Ocean Drive café then hit the beach

The Mounayyer brothers at their new sandwich shop on Ocean Drive.

Now you can grab a quick lunch on Ocean Drive while you’re taking photos out on the steps of the former Versace Mansion. (Don’t lie - we know you’ve done it.)

Redhead Sandwich is now open next door to The Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion. Owned by brothers Sammy and Christian Mounayyer, it’s a fast-casual spot that sells fresh, deli-style sandwiches on fresh bread, crepes, salads and smoothies. You can also grab a coffee or a juice to go.

Try a panini like the Cheesy Melt with bacon, tomato and American cheese or get healthy with a Greek, Caesar or Niçoise salad. In addition to the smoothies, milkshakes and shaved ice, you can try Redhead Fresh Pineapple Juice in a whole pineapple or Coconut Water in a whole coconut.

Redhead Sandwich is offering 10 percent off to all customers through Nov. 15, 2019.

Redhead Sandwich

1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight daily