This national Italian ice spot is finally bringing all its sweetness to Miami

Lemony goodness is coming! Also almost 40 more flavors.

Miami just got a little bit sweeter.

Famous in 30 states, the nationally known chain Rita’s Italian Ice has opened its first store in Miami-Dade County - with a few more to follow.

Rita’s, which was founded in 1984, is best known for its Italian ice, a sweet frozen dessert made with various kinds of fruit (and no dairy or egg products). It has almost 40 different flavors, including mango (sure to be popular in South Florida) and cotton candy (you do you).

In addition, Rita’s also serves custards, gelati and milkshakes. There are even frozen treats for your dog which are clearly going to taste better than those generic Publix dog treats you keep feeding him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Did someone say cookie sandwiches? Yes, Rita’s sells those, too.

“Anyone who grew up in the Northeast knows of Rita’s delicious Italian ice, premium custard, milkshakes, cookie sandwiches, and custard cakes,” owner Matias Cammarota said in a press release. “This is just the beginning of our expansion efforts. “

The first Rita’s is now open in Surfside, with eight locations to follow in Miami-Dade, including stores scheduled to open in Miami Beach on Collins Avenue and on Northwest 18th Street in Hialeah in 2020. Three Broward County locations will follow.

Get ready to eat all the Italian ices.

Rita’s Italian Ice

9641 Harding Ave., Surfside

Opening in 2020: Locations at 6782 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach and 6400 NW 18th St. in Hialeah