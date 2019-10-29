Get ready, South Beach. This new ramen spot has a ‘classified’ noodle recipe

Handout

Broward ramen outpost Shimuja which boasts an “18-hour house made ramen broth,” is coming to South Beach in the space formerly known as Macaluso in early 2020.

But you don’t have to wait until then to try it because Shimuja has popped up temporarily at 1776 Bay Road in the former Burger & Beer Joint space until Dec. 1.

The product of chef Keiichi Maemura and managing partner Yoko Takarada - of the landmark Toni’s Sushi on South Beach and Shokudo in Buena Vista - Shumuja made its name in Davie with the aforementioned 18-hour pork-bone broth.

The current pop-up features an abridged version of its expansive menu, but it’s pretty big. Try the Shimuja Miami Beach Special ($30), the restaurant’s first ever fish-centric ramen noodle soup, simmering with both King and Scottish salmon, accompanied by ikura, kelp, shiitake mushrooms, scallops and shrimp, topped with French guerande salt from the province of Brittany. Garnishes include a fish ball composed of fish from Kagoshima, two-day Kyoto miso-marinated salmon slices, minced shiso leaf, a boiled egg, the Japanese herb known as mitsuba, and scallions/.

There’s also Tonkotsu ($16) and Spicy Tonkotsu ($18) ramens featuring whole-pig pork broth and the ”classified noodle recipe” that made Shimuja a SoFlo ramen loyalist’s go-to.

Hungrier? Try the Kagoshima Classic Special ($21) and Spicy Kagoshima Classic Special ($23) topped with chashu pork belly, scallions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts, cabbage, half of a soft-boiled egg, nori leaves, fish cake and fried burdock root.

Non-pork ramen eaters aren’t left out, with Florida-inspired citrus-spiked Key Lime ($18) in a light, soy-sauce broth accented with key lime juice and topped with fresh lettuces, onion, scallion, half a soft-boiled egg, and poached chicken slices cooked in wine and lime juice.

Details: Shimuja Pop-Up, 1776 Bay Road; Hours: noon-3 p.m. daily; 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; through Dec. 1, 2019