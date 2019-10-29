High tea or caviar omelets? This new Midtown brunch and lunch spot serves both

High tea is not required. You can always eat a bunch of bourbon-batter pancakes with bacon. We will not judge you. Also we would like some bourbon batter pancakes.

Anglophiles, rejoice - there’s a new place to have a very English high tea in Midtown Miami.

And even if you aren’t that interested in high tea - though let’s face it, cucumber sandwiches are dope - Little Hen offers plenty of other completely un-Englishy choices. There’s even a bit of a Mexican flair in some of the menu items.

Breakfast and lunch will be served seven days a week at this new spot, which will be the second Little Hen restaurant (the original is open in Weston).

Among the menu items you can expect from Chef Efrain Barquero: bourbon batter French toast with bacon strips, caramelized apple and vanilla sauce; chilaquiles; caviar omelets with smoked salmon, cream cheese and chives; and Cuban bagels with fried eggs, ham, carnitas, pickles and gruyere cheese.

Make like a millennial and order avocado toast at Little Hen.

As dictated by law in Miami *, there’s a craft cocktail program (* not actually a law). The drinks are made with wine-based spirits and cost $12 and have names like Champagne Mojito, Mango Que Pica, Pineapple Saketini or Bluebe Mule.

Or you can stick with tea. High tea is served Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and includes tea options, prosecco, Champagne or sake, as well as the required vintage stand with petit fours, macaroons and mini sandwiches of tuna, chicken or egg salad, smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches. YES.

Little Hen opens in November 2019.

Caviar omelet at Little Hen in Midtown.

Little Hen

3451 NE First Ave., Miami

Opens: November 2019

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily; high tea on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday ($15 for kids, $25 for adults; $30 with prosecco and $35 with Champagne).

So much tea!