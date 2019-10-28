The sister spot to The Wharf Miami is opening soon. And now we know the vendors

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale.

The new incarnation of The Wharf, Miami’s riverfront hot spot, has an opening date - and a list of vendors.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, part of the city’s Riverfront district, will open on 1.25 acres along the New River on Nov. 8-10.

The vendors will include a few names familiar to Miami residents. Permanent food-court style pop-ups will include:

Seafood by Chef-Restaurateur Dean James Max’s Even Keel

Classic American Fare by be nice Restaurants’ Lunchroom

Hou Mei, Asian cuisine by Temple Street Eatery’s Chef-Owners Alex Kuk and Diego Ng

Pizza by Chef Jose Mendin’s The Piefather

Sweets by Mojo Donuts

“It’s exciting to bring one of my favorite Miami hangouts to Fort Lauderdale,” said Dev Motwani, CEO of Merrimac Ventures, one of The Wharf’s partners, in a press release. “By combining some of our best local food scene operators with some great concepts from Miami, we really get the best of both worlds.”

Some tables at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be under cover.

20 West Los Olas Boulevard