South Beach has a new seafood restaurant with an oyster bar and a hidden patio

Pan-seared snapper will be one of the menu highlights.

Can there ever be enough seafood on Miami Beach? We vote no.

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster clearly agrees, because it’s opening in the North of Fifth neighborhood of South Beach.

The restaurant, from the same team that opened the Minnow Bar, is located next to Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach on Washington Avenue in a restored 1930s Art Deco building. It hopes to lure tourists and visitors with fresh fish and shellfish, a raw bar and the ubiquitous but necessary craft cocktail situation.

Executive Chef Julian Garriga’s menu includes classic dishes as well as more innovative fare (some of it won’t even involve seafood). One of his favorites is the Shellfish pot, which combines lobster, shrimp, clams and mussels for what he calls “the ultimate foodie experience.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Baked oysters are definitely on Seawell’s menu, served here with monkey bread.

Obviously, oysters from the east and west coasts will also be a menu highlight, as will the fish and chips and pan seared snapper made with andouille sausage and served on Carolina rice.

“When guests visit, we want to give them a true taste of American seafare with a unique Miami twist,” Garriga said in a press release.

Want to dine al fresco? No problem. Customers can also sit on the back patio’s Mermaid Lounge, which has a 36-seat “secret garden,” which is no longer much of a secret, since we’ve blabbed.

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster opens Oct. 28.

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

Opens: Oct. 28

Where: 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Weekend brunch offered from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.