Pick out your steak at this Doral restaurant and they will dry-age it for you

The restaurant blends Italian tradition with a Latin flair.

There’s a new restaurant in town, and it’s going to let you make some crucial decisions about your own steak.

La Fontana Steakhouse, which opens next month in Doral and is the newest restaurant from Bocas Group, plans to combine an Italian steakhouse tradition with a Latin flair.

The restaurant will focus on preparing and serving dry-aged meat. Diners can choose their own steaks and meat rubs ahead of time, and the staff at La Fontana will hang them to age. When the meat is ready, you come back and dive in.

If you’re a wine lover, La Fontana will urge you to complement your dinner with a perfect wine pairing, possibly with The Seven, a signature red wine designed to share. But there’s also an extensive, top-flight wine list.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

La Fontana will let you choose your own steak, its rub and then cure it for you. LAMphotos

La Fontana will also feature a special family menu, based on the traditions of the De Grazia family (Levin De Grazia is the CEO of Bocas Group, which includes Bocas Grill, Francisca, laborejo and Kitchen of the World). The items on it are designed to be shared by the whole family.

And don’t fret if red meat is not your go-to dinner. La Fontana’s menu will also include seafood dishes, pasta and risotto (we hear the truffle risotto is out of this world).

La Fontana Steakhouse

Where: 4285 NW 107th Ave., Doral

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour runs 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

Opens: Nov. 3