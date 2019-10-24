This Miami Beach spot is the best in the U.S. for everyday dining, TripAdvisor says

Have you visited this Italian gem?

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken: An Italian restaurant on Miami Beach is the best spot for everyday dining in the country.

The unassuming Pane Y Vino on Washington Avenue and Española Way in Miami Beach is TripAdvisor’s best everyday dining option in its 2019 Travelers Choice Awards.

Owned by Italian-born couple Angelo and Athena Quaglini and opened in 2014, the rustic restaurant is best known for its homemade pasta. Want to whet your appetite? Stand outside in front of the big picture window and watch fresh pasta being made. If you can say no to homemade gnocchi, you have more willpower than we have.

The restaurant does serve non-pasta items like eggplant Parmesan and slow cooked lamb and is also known for its tableside preparations, including a tiramisu where you can watch the waitstaff pour espresso over a bed of ladyfingers.

Watch pasta being made at the window before you enter and eat it.

Also on the TripAdvisor list for best everyday eating: the classic 11th Street Diner, also on Miami Beach, which was ranked no. 4. Key West’s famous Blue Heaven was ranked no. 10, chickens and all.

Miami and Miami Beach didn’t have any finalists in the international fine dining category, where TRB Hutong in Beijing, China, was ranked no. 1. But Miami Beach pops up again in the fast casual category, with Miami Beach’s Shake Shack at no. 2.

This begs the question: do TripAdvisor contributers ever go anywhere that’s not heavily traveled by tourists? We don’t know. They’re TripAdvisor reviewers, after all. It’s a travel and restaurant company, so tourist meccas will be heavily represented.

But let us remind you: Delicious homemade pasta is a gift wherever you may find it.

The classic 11th Street Diner at 11th and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. MIAMI HERALD STAFF