South Beach is getting a new pizza spot from the world’s best pizza man

Handout

Gino Sorbillo is a BFD in Naples, Italy.

Just ask Pope Francis, who blessed his pizza, which some say is the best in Italy.

But if you ask Sorbillo himself, he doesn’t think pizza making is rocket science. “There is no real secret to Neapolitan pizza. And I must be honest. I really can’t stand those people that make it really complicated because it’s usually bullshit,” he told Vice in 2015.

Don’t believe him? Taste for yourself, when Sorbillo adds Miami Beach to his collection of restaurants currently in Naples, Milan, Tokyo and New York.

Sorbillo, opening Wednesday, Oct. 30 will feature a menu of classic and seasonal Neapolitan-style pizzas, pizza fritta, calzones, antipasti and pastas. And just like the Milan location, this one will only offer 300 pizzas a day on a first come, first serve basis. The rest of the menu is available until the kitchen closes.

Among those prized pizzas (prices ranging from $16-$28): Portofino (basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and black pepper); Nduja (Calabrian hot spreadable salami, red onion, Pecorino cheese, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes and basil); Carbonara Con Tartufo (pancetta, egg yolk, mozzarella di Bufala, black pepper and sliced black truffle); Pizza Fritta (lightly fried calzone with salame, Ricotta di Bufala, fresh smoked mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce and black pepper); and Salsiccia E Friarielli (pork sausage, smoked fresh mozzarella, friarielli).

There’s a full booze menu too.

Details: Sorbillo, 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Opens Oct. 30