This upscale Italian spot is a hit in Boca and Fort Lauderdale. Now it’s open in Aventura

Pasta pomodoro is on the menu, but you can also opt for more elaborate, classic Italian dishes.

There’s a new place for pasta in Aventura.

The 5,600-square-foot Casa D’Angelo, an Italian favorite in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and the Bahamas, is now open in the ParkSquare development.

Chef Angelo Elia uses fresh ingredients to make all the Italian classics, and of course pasta isn’t the only choice. But let’s be real: the pasta dishes are swoonworthy.

In addition to basics like pomodoro and penne vodka, there’s a homemade gnocchi with black truffle shavings, Maine lobster and parmigiano reggiano cream and a bolognese dish with homemade fettucine de Cecco, beef, veal and pork bolognese and parmiagano reggiano.

If meat is more to your liking, there’s a veal chop with grilled vegetables in a wild mushroom marsala reduction, veal scalopini and grilled Colorado rack of lamb. Cafe D’Angelo also serves fish dishes, salads and a wide variety of appetizers.

Casa D’Angelo

2910 NE 207th St, Aventura

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m.