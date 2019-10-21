John Legend is coming to Miami to host a food festival. You can even try his new wine

John Legend

Singer and winemaker (!!) John Legend is headlining the third annual Taste of sbe Miami food and drink fest taking place at the Delano on Nov 8.

In addition to all the food showcasing sbe Miami’s finest--The Bazaar, Carna, Cleo, Leynia, Fi’lia, Diez y Seis, Katsuya, S Bar and UmamiBurger -- the event will serve as the launch of sbe x LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive, a partnership between Legend’s LVE Provence Rosé and sbe properties, all of which will carry the singer’s wines.

“I am thrilled to host this year’s annual Taste of sbe Miami at our iconic Delano hotel. This year’s event will be like none other with the performance of award-winning artist John Legend, which also launches sbe’s collaboration with Legend Vineyard Exclusive. The event will also bring 10 of sbe’s culinary experiences to one incredible location for our guests to enjoy,” says Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe.

Food and drink will be available throughout the hotel and the event will also feature an LVE-themed bar serving Provence Rosé-based cocktails all night long. There will also be food demos on everything from sushi and ceviche to pizza and empanadas.

Legend will perform on a poolside stage before the party moves to Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach for the requisite after party.

If you go:

What: Taste of sbe Miami food and drink fest

When: 8 p.m. Friday, November 8

Where: The Delano

Cost: For ticket information, go to sbe.com/tasteofsbemiami. A portion of ticket proceeds from Taste of sbe Miami will be donated to the Baha Mar foundation, providing much needed hurricane relief efforts to the Bahamas.