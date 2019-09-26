Food
Sushi, paella and lasagna on the same menu? This new Kendall restaurant has it all.
Stuck in your cubicle while salivating over your Facebook friends’ fancy trips abroad?
Make your way over to Kitchen of the World, aka KOW, to feel slightly better.
A release calls KOW, which opens Thursday, a “gastronomic journey.”
The new restaurant’s menu is international, with cuisine from all over the planet. There’s even a map on the wall to give diners a geography lesson.
Feel like eating Asian? Order pork belly, sushi or kamikaze salmon.
If a nice cut of meat meets your needs, a chimichurri steak is a highlight from the South American section of the menu.
Or perhaps you want a gut-filling Italian standby like pasta alfredo or lasagna.
American comfort food is represented too, with chicken and rice (topped with a fried egg).
More seemingly endless options at this veritable smorgasbord of a place include nachos from Mexico, paella from Spain, housemade hummus, from the Middle East; and fish and chips, from the U.K.
Phew. Figured out what you want yet?
Decisions, decisions.
Details: KOW, 14429 SW 42nd Street, Kendall. 786-641- 5186.
