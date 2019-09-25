This famous Texas steakhouse will serve its legendary pork chop in Coral Gables

The outdoor patio at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.

Texas is a big state - but not, apparently, big enough to contain the mighty Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille.

The popular Texas-based brand is opening at the Shops of Merrick Park in Coral Gables, on the corner of Salzedo Street and San Lorenzo Avenue.. With 16 locations in Texas, Chicago, Denver and Birmingham, this is its first restaurant in Florida

Designed by Aria Group Architects, Inc., the 11,000-square-foot restaurant aims for a sophisticated yet welcoming charm. Perry’s will seat 350 guests, with a main dining room, an island bar and four private dining rooms for corporate or private events.

There’s also outdoor seating on an 1,800-square-foot patio, just in time for those perfect Florida fall and winter evenings.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The dining room at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.

Perry’s, which began its life as a Houston butcher shop in 1979, is famous for its elaborate table-side carving presentations and an iconic pork chop (which should go over well in pork-obsessed Miami). The seven-finger high cut of meat is hand selected, cured and roasted, slow smoked, then caramelized and topped with herb garlic butter.

If that sounds like too much to eat, try the lunch portion on Pork Chop Friday, when a smaller cut is served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for $16. And there are also plenty of other aged prime steaks on the menu, if the pork chop is too intimidating.

The famous pork chop at Perry's Steakhouse.

The steakhouse is also home to Bar 79, which features a wine list as big as Texas, craft beers and cocktails, outdoor seating and live music.

Perry’s in Coral Gables is scheduled to open Sept. 26 (with Sept. 27 as the first Pork Chop Friday, if you’re counting).

Inside Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Where: The Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables

Opening: Sept. 26