This tiny seafood restaurant is a hidden gem in a longtime Little Haiti supermarket

A seafood ceviche at Zubi Fish House inside the Zubi Supermarket in Little Haiti Linda Bladholm

Tucked inside a supermarket in Little Haiti is a tiny seafood restaurant with big flavors, a loyal following and inexpensive prices.

Zubi Fish House is a small space with blue walls and five booths inside Zubi Supermarket, named after Mr. Jose Zubigaray, the former Spanish owner.

Zubi Fish House and Supermarket has been a neighborhood fixture in the working class immigrant community for the past 23 years. The family owned business has been revamped, retooled, and transformed to a competitive valued alternative to chain grocery stores.

Order from the daily steam table selections or off the menu of mostly Latin fare.

Start With These Dishes

Zubi Supermarket stock speciality item like Haitian pikliz, a hot slaw used as a condiment. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Breakfast is busy here with folks coming for egg combos with fries or grits, coffee and Cuban toast. Of course, there are the requisite guava and cheese pastelitos, chicken and beef empanadas and tequeños (cheese fingers twisted in pastry).

Start a meal here with a daily cream soup. Could be shrimp, lobster, conch or vegetable. The latter is a hearty mix of sweet potato, potato, pumpkin, carrots, peppers, turnip and broccoli. It is served in a bowl garnished with shredded and fried pork. There’s mixed ceviche with shrimp, whitefish and squid rings in lime juice, topped with red onions and cilantro.

Share These Dishes

Two can dig into the fried seafood platter with salt cod fritters, lightly breaded jumbo shrimp and fish croquettes. It comes with lavender Kalamata olive mayo, roasted red pepper mayo and potato sticks.

Sandwiches include a shrimp po’boy, fried catfish, Cuban, turkey club and BLT. Entrees are hefty and come with a choice of two sides such as steamed yuca, mashed potatoes, sweet plantains and rice and beans.

A daily cream soup at Zubi Fish House is made from either shrimp, lobster, conch or vegetable. Linda Bladholm

Try buttery garlic-laced shrimp scampi or grilled fillet of salmon, mahi or snapper. There’s also baked, grilled or fried lobster tail. Land lubbers can get grilled churrasco, palomilla steak or boneless fried chicken thighs.

Prepared dishes ready to go at lunch include green beans in sesame soy dressing, Peruvian chupe de cameron (shrimp chowder) and oxtails stewed in tomato sauce, sofrito and sour orange juice. There is also baked snapper fillet with mango and peach salsa. Tourists from Wynwood are now coming here and loving that a meal won’t break the bank.

Save Room For Dessert

Try the dark chocolate pudding infused with whiskey and dotted with toasted almond bits. Or go with rice pudding made with risotto rice and orange peel.

Hidden Gems highlights out-of-the-way restaurants in Miami-Dade County. It is not intended to be an anonymous, critical review.

Zubi Fish House

Address: 5700 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami

Contact: 305-758-7721, zubifishhouse.com

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Prices: Breakfast $5-$7, appetizers $1-$12, sandwiches $3-$7, entrees $7-$13, desserts $4

F.Y.I. No alcohol, free parking in the adjacent lot