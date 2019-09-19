Kendall is getting Miami’s first location of this famous health-driven restaurant

The Inside Out Quinoa Burger is one of the specialties of True Food Kitchen, which is coming to Kendall.

Health-driven dining just got a boost in Miami.

True Food Kitchen, the national concept co-founded by integrative medicine guru Andrew Weil, has announced plans to open its first Miami-area restaurant at The Falls in Kendall. The chain, which was founded in Phoenix and now has 28 locations across 12 states, also has restaurants in Boca Raton, Naples and Jacksonville.

The menu is built on the principles of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid, meaning it leans on simple ingredients to highlight health benefits without sacrificing flavor. Translation: superfoods will play a part in the menu. So will other nutritious ingredients, with seasonally available ingredients playing a starring role.

Some of the highlights at other True Food Kitchens include edamame dumplings, ancient grains with miso-glazed sweet potatoes, an inside-out quinoa burger and Weil’s organic Tuscan kale salad. You’ll be able to try them all at The Falls restaurant.

The ancient grains bowl with sweet potatoes at True Food Kitchen.

Naturally there are plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options on the menu.

But fear not - cocktails are also available, such as the Citrus Skinny Margarita with fresh citrus and organic tequila.

True Food Kitchen at The Falls will have 6,522 square feet for indoor dining as well as an outdoor patio area. It is scheduled to open at The Falls in September 2020.

True Food Kitchen

Where: The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami

Opens: Fall 2020