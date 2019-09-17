This is the one restaurant where you should eat if you travel to Miami, study claims

Crust, a restaurant on the Miami River, focuses on “fine pizza” in a relaxed atmosphere. Handout

Most people will use Postmates or Uber to avoid leaving the couch nowadays, but travelers coming to Miami are seeking out this one Miami restaurant.

Crust was rated no. 6 on a list of 25 restaurants worth traveling for, according to a joint effort between the travel site Kayak and the reservation and review platform OpenTable. This list, released Tuesday, features “under-the-radar establishments and off-the-beaten-path hot spots.”

More exactly, the websites figured out some of the world’s most popular travel destinations, according to Kayak, and drilled down into which restaurants in those cities had the best OpenTable online reviews.

Kayak whittled down a list of the 50 “most popular” destinations that travelers have booked between July and December. Then it asked OpenTable for restaurants in those cities that had the best online reviews, favoring spots that the company labeled “neighborhood gems” versus high-end restaurants.

That put Crust, a hidden gem on the Miami River, near the top of the list: “This is the intersection of fine dining and fine pizza. The hospitality will dazzle you as much as the pies that are putting Miami on the pizza map.”

The restaurant 12th Avenue Grill in Honolulu took the top spot for the “best of Hawaii’s bounty.”

Details: Crust, 668 NW 5th St., Miami; http://www.crust-usa.com/