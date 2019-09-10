La Placita’s chef is opening his first Broward restaurant. It’s all about seafood

Chef Jose Mendín Ha

One of Miami’s best chefs is crossing county lines and opening a waterfront seafood restaurant overlooking the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Jose Mendin has taken over the sea shanty formerly known as Briny’s Irish Pub and will open a “chef-driven concept featuring coastal comfort cuisine,” known as Rivertail, slated to open in October.

Among the menu items: crab donuts, lobster flautas, and family style dishes such as The Rivertail Seafood Boil and Moqueca Mista.

The restaurant, a collab between Mendin’s Food Comma Hospitality Group and Breakwater Hospitality, known for The Wharf Miami and soon-to-open The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, will offer late night dining, bar and lounge seating and a full raw bar.

Mendin oversees La Placita, Baja Bao House, PB Ysla, Pubbelly Sushi, Pubbely Noodle Bar and the group’s newest concept Habitat, a restaurant with sea-inspired fare and grilled meats, is psyched to cross over into the FTL.

Medin is excited to be in the 954. “We felt that the area was ready to explore all the best seafood the oceans have to offer, while increasing awareness about sustainable fishing practices and offering a delicious, innovative, fish-forward menu to our guests.”

Mendin is also looking forward to his foray into a solely seafood restaurant. “Rivertail will be the first opportunity I have had to center a restaurant around seafood. With fish and shellfish, freshness is everything, and that freshness, along with the bright, exciting flavors my cooking is known for, is certain to give guests a memorable meal filled with Florida flair,” he said.

Details: Rivertail, 315 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; www.rivertailftl.com | @rivertailftl

Opening October 2019