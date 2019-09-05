Head to this Bahamian seafood cookout in Overtown to raise money for hurricane relief

Several South Florida chefs in the black community are raising money for Hurricane Dorian relief with a seafood cookout and barbecue.

When hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, these South Florida chefs went into action.

Several Miami-area chefs with ties to the Bahamian community are hosting a Bahamian seafood cookout and barbecue Sept. 7 with all of the proceeds going to hurricane relief. Money raised will benefit the community-founded Smile Trust, whose founder started the Community Emergency Operations Center in Liberty City and has members already headed to Bahamas to help.

“The Bahamas needs immediate relief, so we got everyone together,” said food blogger Starex Smith, who helped organize the event. “We wanted to make sure every dollar we raised was reaching people.”

A community of black chefs, with roots in the Bahamas and the Caribbean, is preparing a wide variety of dishes, Smith said. Ox tail, souse Bahamian soup and conch prepared every way from cold salad to fried will meet Southern American barbecue and even vegan dishes starring plantains.

Music by several artists, including former K.C. & The Sunshine band member Paul Lewis, will keep the festivities going from 6-11 p.m.

Donations of critical supplies and canned goods will also be accepted.

Bahamian seafood barbecue fundraiser

Address: 937 NW Third Ave., Overtown

Details: Sept. 7, 6-11 p.m.

More info: mthsmile.com or email info@thehungryblackman.com