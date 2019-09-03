Staff killing roaches, flies swarming near open sugar help restaurants fail inspection

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Perhaps state restaurant inspections got slowed between the coming of the holiday weekend and the threatened coming of Hurricane Dorian. But only three restaurants made this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of establishments closed for the day by failing inspections.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. To lodge a complaint against a restaurant, click here. We don’t control how strictly a restaurant gets inspected. We report without passion or prejudice with a doggie bag of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Chef Pat’s Cuisines, 2876 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes — The inspector saw five live roaches, four of them in the “upper right of reach-in cooler door.”

The employee handwash sink by the front counter lacked both soap and hot water. The inspection says this got corrected when pointed out. But too little, too late.

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.” We keep warning y’all about this ice.

The reach-in cooler next to the cold water handwashing sink had “gaskets with slimy/mold-like build up.”

Chef Pat’s got it together on Thursday’s re-inspection.

Golden Rice Bowl, 3276 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes — This joint’s offending bugs flew.

“Observed approximately 20 flies in the warewash area and the prep area. Observed approximately 20 live flies in the storage room flying around and landing on uncovered food storage containers. No contamination of food observed.”

Maybe it wasn’t observed then, but with that many flies about, what’s high on the list of Violations You Don’t Want to See Next? “Observed sugar container not covered in storage room.”

What did we say about ice? “Lime scale build-up inside the ice machine by cookline.”

“Standing water between the steam table and handwashing sink.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed soiled vents throughout the dining area.”

Not much got corrected for the Aug. 27 re-inspection, most pointedly “six live flies in the dishwashing and prep area. Four live flies in the storage area. Three live flies in the hallway by the reach-in freezer.”

Tokyosan Wellington, 10300 Forest Hills Blvd., Wellington — See if you can pick out the missing detail in the inspector’s description of the live roach encounters during Thursday’s check.

“Two live roaches on a trap in the kitchen. Killed by operator. One live roach on the wall by the three-compartment sink. Operator killed roach. One live roach under the three-compartment sink. Operator killed roach. Five live roaches observed under the the garbage can in the middle of the kitchen Operator attempted to kill all roaches. Two live roaches observed on the wall at the sushi station front line.”

One question: how were they killing the ones on the floor? Spraying? Hand smashing? Were they stomping like cloggers or old-school grape squashers?

This was one of only seven violations, but regular readers know if you kill something in front of an inspector, you’ll fail that inspection sure as sunrise and open Waffle Houses.

OK, surely not helping matters were the 20 dead roaches in a kitchen glue trap and three dead roaches in a trap at the sushi station. Bet you didn’t know that violation, a Basic, isn’t considered as bad as stained/soiled cutting boards, an Intermediate violation describing the four cutting boards in the prep area.

Tokyosan passed Friday’s re-inspection.