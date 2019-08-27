This NFL player is opening a soul food restaurant near Brickell with a party and free food

Handout

Breakfast, brunch, booze.

We’re in.

Honey Uninhibited, owned by former Florida Gator Carlos Dunlap, is Brickell’s latest fast casual joint.

And you’re invited to the grand opening party, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Organizers say there will be free food available, but it’s a first come, first serve deal, which includes a complimentary entree and a Deep Eddy vodka cocktail. There will also be a DJ, live music and giveaways.

On the menu, with prices from $7 to $19, are some of the football player’s top soul-food picks. Think braised short rib, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles.

“Being raised in the South and then having the opportunity to travel the world, I’m very excited to bring a taste of my experiences and favorite dishes to Miami,” said the South Carolina native who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. “I wanted Honey’s menu to incorporate dishes that supported a healthy body and healthy mind, all while still having the flavors we want to taste at brunch.”

Healthy? Hmm. Tasty sounding. Sure.

A signature item is the Uninhibited Burger, “done the Honey way.” It’s a pork sausage and ground beef blend topped by an egg over easy, bacon maple aoli, spicy ketchup and cheddar cheese. The “bun” is actually two fluffy waffles. Yes.

The menu includes several vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and substitutes.

A must try for morning munchers looks to be the Red Velvet square pancakes, also sandwich inspired: Chocolate chips, strawberry mascarpone, Chantilly cream and fresh strawberries round out this colorful sight.

Naturally, honey is on the table as the go-to condiment.

Details: Honey Uninhibited, 1777 SW 3rd Ave., Miami; 786-391-1090. honeyuninhibited.com