Trader Joe’s on South Beach is open. Time to stock up on organic creamy cashew cultured yogurt alternative

The new Trader Joe’s is open on West Avenue.

Brace yourself for waves upon waves of thrills: Trader Joe’s on South Beach is now open for business.

This is literally the most exciting to happen on Miami Beach since they opened a TGI Friday’s on Ocean Drive. Sure, there’s a Trader Joe’s in Pinecrest and a couple up in Broward. But a brand new store in the heart of Sunset Harbour? Newswise, that’s right up there with D Day and the chicken sandwich at Popeye’s.

Happy customers crowded into the store Tuesday, sucking down samples of various products, and dreamily gazing at packages of roasted seaweed snacks, frozen Mandarin orange chicken and organic creamy cashew cultured yogurt alternative.

Two women squealed upon seeing their very favorite tortillas on display. It was a heady time.

Customers line up to pay for organic berries and free trade coffee at Trader Joe’s.

No, seriously, there are some amazing things at Trader Joe’s, like Thai Lime & Chili Cashews, which we could literally eat for every meal.

But here’s the main thing we discovered about Trader Joe’s: It’s unlike any grocery store you’ve ever seen before. Ha! Just kidding. It’s pretty much just a grocery store. But you can still buy many amazing items there. Like:

Cereal!

Can you imagine?

Milk!

The thrills never end.

Potatoes!

So many tubers.

The aforementioned roasted seaweed snacks!

Are they as good as the Thai Lime & Chili Cashews? You be the judge.

Anyway, that is just an idea of the many wonderful items for sale at the new store. There’s also wine and beer and cookies and flowers, and you can buy them all amid an atmosphere of joy and fellowship with other shoppers who are sick of paying Whole Foods prices.

Shop well and wisely.

Trader Joe’s