This zen new Lincoln Road rooftop restaurant and bar will serve ‘MediterrAsian’ cuisine

The outdoor bar at Mila.

Another day, another chance to try a new kind of fusion — this time from a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The newest blend of cuisine coming to Miami? MediterrAsian, which is just what it sounds like: a blend of traditional Asian and Mediterranean food.

Serving up this intriguing mix is Mila, a new restaurant and lounge opening this fall in South Beach. Located at 800 Lincoln Road, on the same block as Lululemon, the rooftop space will feature 5,000 square feet for you to try the latest taste sensation as created by Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier.

The vibe will be chill yet still luxurious, highlighting Mila’s spirits program, curated by mixologist Jennifer Le Nechet. There are two bars, a main lounge and V by Mila. Don’t call it “Vee”; you pronounce it “five.” Really.

Inside Mila, coming soon to Lincoln Road.

A press release describes the hot-spot-to-be as evoking “the spirit of Eudaimonia,” which apparently is Greek for peace of mind and a contented happy state while you’re traveling.

Mila opens in November 2019, so get your Eudaimonia and crab daikon rolls on then.

Expect bites like the crab daikon roll.

Mila