Trader Joe’s is finally opening its South Beach store next week. Bring on the cookie butter

Rendering of the Trader Joe’s at 17 West at the corner of 17th Street and West Avenue Handout

South Beach, your long wait for cookie butter is over.

Trader Joe’s has announced it will open its long-awaited Miami Beach grocery store on Aug. 27. The California-based store with a cult following will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. after a ribbon cutting.

The store, announced in 2017, is part of 17 West, a five-story, mixed use building that will also feature apartments and a parking garage with about 160 spaces. The grand opening will feature live music and giveaways throughout the day.

If Trader Joe’s has an intangible advantage, it’s cookie butter, the sweet spreadable cookie-flavored Speculoos. Amy Reyes areyes@miamiherald.com

Trader Joe’s has long been a hit with grocery shoppers for its fresh produce and house-brand items, from speculoos Cookie Butter spread to its Charles Shaw wine, nicknamed Two-Buck Chuck for its original $1.99 price tag in California. (In South Florida, away from the California wine-growing region, the price is $2.99.)

First-time Trader Joe’s shoppers are often surprised to find shelves stocked with about 80 percent of products with an in-house label. That helps keep prices low to compete with larger chain grocery stores. Many of the products feature no artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives, although Trader Joe’s doesn’t bill itself as a health food store.

It’s first South Florida store opened in 2013 in Pinecrest, where it has become a local favorite and competition to Florida-based Publix.

Trader Joe’s South Beach

Opens Aug. 27, 9 a.m.

Address: 1220 17th St., Suite 100, South Beach