Dining out? These are the hottest upcoming dining events around town

A look at the top upcoming dining events in and around Miami

When chefs team up, food lovers win.

These chef collaborations are usually small affairs, with limited seating and sizable price tags. But the chance to dine where two or more chefs put their talents and perspectives together makes them unique experiences.

Here are the most interesting upcoming dining events.

Country’s top Indian flavors meet in Miami

James Beard award finalist Niven Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen hosts chef Chintan Pandya, whose Adda Indian Canteen in New York City was named of one of Food & Wine’s best new restaurants in 2019. Both chefs tap into their Indian roots and American experiences in their cuisines, and they will be using ingredients from Patel’s Homestead farm for this one-night event.

Details: Aug. 24. Two seatings available, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ghee Indian Kitchen, 8965 Southwest 72nd Pl., Kendall

Cost: $125 a person

Reservations: Available online at this link.

Puerto Rico meets South Beach ‘Top Chef’

Chef José Mendín, founder of the Pubbelly restaurants and the modern Puerto Rican restaurant La Placita, will collaborate with Miami’s first “Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford of the acclaimed South Beach restaurant Stubborn Seed.

Together, they will create a unique 5-course tasting menu, merging their culinary talents and modern flavors for this one-night-only event.

Details: Aug. 27, 6 p.m. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: $110 a person

Reservations: StubbornSeed.com/reservations

Chef Carla Hall

Carla Hall of “The Chew,” Trick Daddy, highlight Miami Gardens food fest

Celebrity chef Carla Hall of ABC’s “The Chew” and “Top Chef” headlines the four-day Miami Gardens Wine & Food Festival along with R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. It concludes with a “foodie bus tour” of the city with South Florida rappers Trina and Trick Daddy, who is opening a local restaurant with DJ Khaled’s personal chef.

Details: Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Tickets: Prices start at $45 for a single event to $225 for a weekend pass. Available online at MGFWF.com

The dining room at Boulud Sud inside JW Marriott Marquis. Claudia Uribe Touri

Daniel Boulud and Michael Schwartz: Destination Provence

Boulud, one of the modern French master chefs with numerous Michelin stars, teams up for one night with James Beard award winner Michael Schwartz, who sparked the farm-to-table revolution in Miami more than a decade ago. This five-course dinner begins with a cocktail hour with the chefs.

Details: Sept. 4, 7 p.m. Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd Way, downtown Miami

Cost: $150 a person

Reservations: Tickets available at this link. Or call 305-421-8800

Weekend barbecue during football season

Johnnie’s Pit Beef & BBQ is making some of the county’s best barbecue in a weekend pop up at Taurus Whiskey Bar in Coconut Grove. Chef Phil Bryant and his partner Veronica Valdiva, both formerly of Coral Gables’ The Local and Swine, bring brisket, roast beef sandwiches and ribs to the menu. During football season, their Sunday-only endeavor expands to include college football Saturdays.

Details: Every Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon until the food runs out

Address: 3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove.