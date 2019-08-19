Food
Kendall’s getting a new Mexican restaurant with its own indoor taco truck
Can we ever have enough tacos?
No. Of course not. That idea is madness.
So the news that Kendall is getting a new Mexican restaurant should send joy throughout the land (or at least throughout parts of Kendall).
Cantina Catrina - say that five times fast - is opening its first Miami location. The restaurant, part of the Five Spices Group, will open on the second-level Terrace Dining at the Dadeland Mall.
What can patrons expect? All things Mexican and a Day of the Dead theme.
You’ll also find a bar serving a variety of specialty cocktails, including mezcal margaritas, and the Tacombi, a taco truck that will hopefully make all your taco dreams come true.
Cantina Catrina is expected to open sometime this fall.
