Kendall’s getting a new Mexican restaurant with its own indoor taco truck

Cantina Catrina is a colorful Mexican outpost coming to the Kendall area.

Can we ever have enough tacos?

No. Of course not. That idea is madness.

So the news that Kendall is getting a new Mexican restaurant should send joy throughout the land (or at least throughout parts of Kendall).

Cantina Catrina - say that five times fast - is opening its first Miami location. The restaurant, part of the Five Spices Group, will open on the second-level Terrace Dining at the Dadeland Mall.

What can patrons expect? All things Mexican and a Day of the Dead theme.

You’ll also find a bar serving a variety of specialty cocktails, including mezcal margaritas, and the Tacombi, a taco truck that will hopefully make all your taco dreams come true.

Cantina Catrina is expected to open sometime this fall.