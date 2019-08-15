This delivery-only restaurant brings truffle cheese and gold leaf tacos to your door

No boring shrimp tacos here! They come with sesame seeds and seaweed at El Taco Loco delivery.

Is delivery the future of dining? We’re not sure, though there are some indications this could happen.

But “virtual restaurants” are here, and one of the latest to arrive in Miami comes courtesy of The Local Culinary, which has announced the opening of El Taco Loco in downtown Miami.

El Taco Loco serves classic Mexican fare, like carne asada tacos with prime steak, cilantro, lime, onion and queso freso.

But the chef-driven menu means more than just the basics. The blackened shrimp tacos come with cilantro garlic sauce, sesame seeds, seaweed and lime. Made in Tulum tacos, they combine the earthy flavor of truffle with Swiss cheese and steak ($14.95). And if you really want to feel decadent, go for The Gold Chicken tacos, with crispy chicken , salsa, guacamole and a touch of edible gold leaf.

“Inspired by Mexico’s famous street food, El Taco Loco is bringing bright, crave-able tacos to downtown Miami,” said Alp Franko, founder of The Local Culinary, in a press release.. “We set out to create an amazing delivery experience with this cutting-edge concept, and tacos are truly unlike any others in the market.”

The Local Culinary is bringing seven other delivery-only concepts to Miami: Chef Burger, Dirty Fingers (hot dogs, burgers and wings); Mama Roma); Shu Shu; The Green Kitchen; Yoko Bowl and Chicks.

You order via Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash or GrubHub online or via the Local Culinary app.