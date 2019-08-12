A McDonald’s, a Wendy’s, dead roaches in shrimp. Restaurants that failed inspections

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Massive hamburger chains, bad butter and the usual roaches running about highlight the Sick and Shut Down List of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach restaurants that failed inspection last week.

The details that follow come from Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. If we see an egregious violation, we might report it. We don’t control how strictly a place gets inspected. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a dessert dish of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Caribbean Grill, 1332 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton — A whopping 12 High Priority violations, but none involving little critters, showed a fuzziness on the whole “washing” concept.

Before we get to that, let’s talk about “Wastewater backing up through sinks.”

The inspector saw that “every time the handwash sink in the cookline area is used, wastewater begins to drain into the floor area in the cookline/preparation area. There are no other handwash sinks accessible to wash hands in this area.”

Perhaps that accounts for the many handwashing violations, such as “employee washed dishes then returned to food preparation at cookline without washing hands first.”

Then, there was “cook cracked eggs, then handled cheese with the same hand without changing gloves or washing hands” and “cook cracked raw shell eggs then handled clean spatula and hash browns without washing hands first.”

Over at the dishwashing machine, the chlorine was at 0 parts per million and the sanitizer bucket was empty. That got fixed and all the dishes got rewashed.

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

Shell eggs were stored at 80 degrees. Might as well have stored them on the front porch. The butter wasn’t time marked. As you’ll see if you check out the other inspection failures, proper butter handling seemed to be a widespread problem last week.

“Uncleanable knife block in use to store knives.”

“In-use tongs stored on equipment door handle between uses on stove in kitchen.”

Hong Kong City BBQ, 5301 US 441 S., Tamarac — Which bothers you more about roaches? Volume or location, location, location?

During Thursday’s inspection, Hong Kong City had 10 live ones running in a refrigerator gasket, three dead roaches in containers with frozen shrimp, two dead roaches inside a refrigerator and one running on a shelf “directly over uncovered soups and sauces on the steam table.”

That could provide undesired texture.

And, then, “Employee touched area where a dead roach was found, then continue to wrap prepped food without washing hands and changing gloves.”

“Ice machine interior has mold-like substance.” “Encrusted material on can opener blade.”

“Prepped food stored in chest freezer next to three-compartment sink not covered. Dumplings stored in walk-in freezer uncovered.”

Hope nobody got the sneezies when they walked into the walk-in.

Hong Kong City passed Friday’s re-inspection.

Jamrock Kitchen, 22117 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami-Dade — Five roaches scurrying about on a shelf above the kitchen reach-in freezer and one making its way around a cookline reach-in cooler covers Friday’s moving violations.

The inside of that reach-in cooler was “soiled with accumulation of food residue.” “Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.” “Food debris/dust/grease/soil residue on exterior of oven.”

Butter and cut lettuce shouldn’t measure warmer than your grandparents’ living room on an August afternoon, 79 degrees and 87 degrees, respectively. Both were allowed to be put in a reach-in freezer for a quick cool down.

Jamrock passed Saturday’s re-inspection.

McDonald’s, 2501 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth — Don’t see the arches here often. But, on Friday, the inspector saw a manager killing roaches: “Manager killed one in box in the cabinet under front counter, one in the cabinet under front counter manager...six-plus under bag in box (on) soda syrup boxes rack next to the break room, near the three-compartment sink area. Manager killed some.”

As we said with the Wendy’s in Fort Lauderdale last week, when an inspector sees an employee killing things, you’ve failed inspection. The rest of the inspection is just garbage time. Maybe the violent deaths, even of vermin, get to inspectors.

Anyway, there was an already dead roach in a cabinet under the front counter and a couple of flies around.

Was whatever planet is in charge of butter in retrograde last week? Butter shouldn’t be at 60 degrees before it’s on your hotcakes.

In dry storage, plastic cups, salad lids and sandwich wraps were stored food contact side up, open to all forms of sneezing, spitting and flicked boogers.

The inspector did Mickey D’s a solid and came back later Friday for a re-inspection that got the restaurant back open for some of the Friday night dinner rush and all of Saturday morning breakfast rush.

Wendy’s, 7115 W. McNab Rd., North Lauderdale — Speaking of that Wendy’s in Fort Lauderdale, this is the second consecutive week a Wendy’s makes our Sick and Shut Down List, two-thirds of the way to a Bizarro hat trick.

This one got shut down on three violations.

Flies: “Observed approximately 20 live flies landing on sandwich containers, prep tables and cooking equipment on cookline” and “Observed 10 live flies landing on tables and chairs in dining area.”

Stop Sale: This food halt got put on lettuce and tomatoes on the sandwich station because it had no time mark, so who could say how long it had been out of proper temperature control?

Handwashing sink violation: Observed spray bottle cover in handwash sink by cash register at entrance.

Online records don’t show a Friday or Saturday re-inspection.