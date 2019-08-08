The wait is over: Joël Robuchon’s Michelin-star L’Atelier is finally opening in Miami

Joël Robuchon’s L’Atelier, opening in August in Miami, emphasizes modern twists of classic French fare. Handout

The wait for Joel Robuchon’s Miami restaurant is finally over.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, and Le Jardinier, a new vegetable-focused concept by the late chef’s longtime Robuchon proteges, will open this month in the Miami Design District’s Paradise Plaza.

Robuchon’s L’Atelier was announced in 2015, expected in the fall of 2017,and finally will open Aug. 28, according to a release. Le Jardinier opens Aug. 16.

It’s no wonder L’Atelier is anticipated. Robuchon held more combined Michelin stars — a record 32 — than any other restaurateur in history. At the time of his passing last summer, he still held 31.

The cuisine at the four-dollar-sign L’Atelier represents the height of modern French cuisine, and his restaurants are a signature in every major city in which they stand: Paris, Tokyo, New York and more.

At the new 3,300-square-foot restaurant, a 34-seat counter will overlook an open kitchen, allowing a direct interaction between diners and chefs. There, chef Nancy Dominguez will lead the dining room. Robuchon was known for his constant innovation of French cuisine, and his new restaurants, his proteges say, will “adhere to his principles of cuisine: quality, restraint and technique.”

“At L’Atelier, the most significant way we pay tribute to Chef Robuchon is by upholding his exceptionally high standards and mentoring the next generation of cooks,” culinary director Christophe Bellanca stated in a release.

The interactive nature of L’Atelier and a fusion of dining styles is how Robuchon broke the mold — and what diners can expect in Miami. It’s Japanese sushi counter with Spanish-style tapas service, presenting Robuchon’s modern interpretations of French fare.

Among the dishes: his often referenced pommes puree whipped potatoes, a changing seasonal menu using locally and regionally farmed ingredients, four- and 10-course tasting menus and a vegetarian option.

Le Jardinier is a vegetable-focused play on Robuchon’s creative French fare, created by his protege Alain Verzeroli. The restaurant recognizes a global interest in eating more plants and will have a rooftop garden where the restaurant will harvest a variety of fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients. Breads, including gluten-free options, will be baked daily at Le Jardiner.

The larger 4,200 square-foot, 108-seat restaurant will sit on the ground floor below L’Atelier.

They join a pair of hot new Miami restaurants in Paradise Plaza by James Beard award finalist Brad Kilgore, Kaido, a Japanese-inspired lounge with a hidden sushi bar above the new Ember, a menu of comfort food with advanced techniques where “the food is an ode the dishes that Kilgore grew up loving as a boy in Kansas City.”

L’Atelier and Le Jardiner by Joel Robuchon

151 NE 41st St., Design District