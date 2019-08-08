Food
This spot for healthy eating in Sunset Harbour is opening a new location
Delicious Raw is spreading its deliciousness.
The kitchen and juicery — its description, not ours — is opening a new spot in Aventura, bringing its fresh, plant-based, sustainable meals to the north end of the county. (Don’t worry — the Sunset Harbour location is still open.)
On the menu, expect the health-forward fare Delicious Raw is known for: superfood bowls, fresh vegetable and fruit juices and smoothies.
The signature menu items will also be available, such as the vegan Nobl veggie burger with truffle-infused garlic dijon and the Righteous Waffle, which a press release says is “based on energy sustaining ancient grains.” Which is way better than fly-by-night new grains. There’s also a Buddha Bowl made with sweet potato pasta as well as lentil meatballs with portobello mushrooms and parmesan cheese.
The new 2,000 square foot restaurant, at Aventura Park Square, will seat 49 customers. The restaurant — wait, we mean juicery — has locations in Davie, Naples and Estero.
Delicious Raw
Where: Aventura Park Square at 2980 NE 207th St., Suite 110
