This spot for healthy eating in Sunset Harbour is opening a new location

The Nobl Burger is served with truffle-infused garlic dijon. We want a shot of that.

Delicious Raw is spreading its deliciousness.

The kitchen and juicery — its description, not ours — is opening a new spot in Aventura, bringing its fresh, plant-based, sustainable meals to the north end of the county. (Don’t worry — the Sunset Harbour location is still open.)

On the menu, expect the health-forward fare Delicious Raw is known for: superfood bowls, fresh vegetable and fruit juices and smoothies.

The signature menu items will also be available, such as the vegan Nobl veggie burger with truffle-infused garlic dijon and the Righteous Waffle, which a press release says is “based on energy sustaining ancient grains.” Which is way better than fly-by-night new grains. There’s also a Buddha Bowl made with sweet potato pasta as well as lentil meatballs with portobello mushrooms and parmesan cheese.

The new 2,000 square foot restaurant, at Aventura Park Square, will seat 49 customers. The restaurant — wait, we mean juicery — has locations in Davie, Naples and Estero.

The Buddha Bowl at Delicious Raw.

Delicious Raw

Where: Aventura Park Square at 2980 NE 207th St., Suite 110