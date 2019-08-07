‘Ready to drink craft cocktails that don’t suck’: A new adult beverage just hit Miami

We are always on board for something new and alcoholic to drink. Especially if it’s super convenient, portable and tasty.

So by all means, bring on Five Drinks Co.

“We have ready to drink craft cocktails that don’t suck,” reads the company’s website.

Two of the five co-founders, who are also longtime pals and beverage industry vets, live in Miami, Felipe Szpigel (CEO) and Roberto Schuback (CFO). They plan to open a distillery in Wynwood sometime next year.

Their 100 percent recyclable aluminum cans contain just five ingredients. That means no chemicals, artificial flavors or sweeteners.

“We used the number to give due to the fact that we’re five friends who’ve worked together for a very long time,” said Schuback. “When we started developing our recipes, we also learned that five ingredients is a pretty good way to get to the essence of a cocktail.”

The margarita, for example, has only tequila, triple sec, lime juice, hibiscus and habanero agave nectar.

“The absence of [BS] is our favorite ingredient,” adds Szpigel.

No argument there.

Find the pre-made concoctions in such other flavors as the Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Cola, Mojito and Moscow Mule at Total Wine and More; $9.99 for a case of four.