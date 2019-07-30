The owner will pour booze down your throat to welcome you to this new Spanish restaurant

Morrofino Barcelona is opening in the AxelBeach Miami Hotel.

Morrofino Barcelona is bringing the party to Miami Beach, Spanish-style.

The drinking and dining destination, from the Telefèric Barcelona Restaurant Group, is scheduled to open this fall in the AxelBeach Miami Hotel on South Beach.

The goal: To bring a Barcelona-style fiesta to the beach every night.

And the party will kick off fast. Guests can expect to be greeted at the door by owner Xavi Padrosa, who will come bearing a porrón. That’s a Catalan party pitcher full of spiced Manzanilla sherry, which he will happily pour right into your mouth, should you be so inclined. The party has officially started.

Under the guidance of Chef Oscar Cabezas, Morrofino Barcelona will also serve pintxos and tapas. Or maybe he’ll whip up a signature paella and serve it by the pool. Either choice sounds good to us, although the team’s creation “Foie ganador” won best tapa at De Tapas Per Barcelona in 2017, so you might want to put that on your must list.

Also on your must-list: sangria. But there will also be Spanish-style cocktails, and if you want to keep the party going when you leave, stop by Morrofino Barcelona’s market, which will sell Spanish meats, cheese and wine.

The dining area at Morrofino Barcelona.

Morrofino Barcelona