Doral is getting a PINCHO. Bring on the Toston Burgers.

Pincho Factory’s toston burger is one of the most-Miami burgers around.

Almost nine years after some Miami cousins came up with the idea at a July 4th barbecue, PINCHO, the wildly popular and ever expanding Miami-based Latin American restaurant is opening its 11th location. This one is in Doral.

The opening will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1 with much fanfare, including an appearance by Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez cutting the requisite ribbon. The event will benefit Miami-based non profit BLUE Missions Group, which works to help connect families in Latin America with clean water and sanitation. Ten percent of all grand opening sales will be donated to them.

“Food has fueled our passion for success and we are beyond grateful for our robust following in South Florida,” said Otto Othman, the CEO and co-founder of PINCHO. “We are so excited to bring a PINCHO to Doral, a much-awaited district. Opening 11 locations in less than a decade wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for our loyal guests and devoted team.”

Some of PINCHO’s greatest hits include the Toston Burger with its crispy-fried tostones, house made cilantro and roasted garlic sauce, and the fan fave PINCHO dog, 100 percent kosher beef hot dog topped with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped grilled pineapple, PINCHO sauce, cilantro sauce and papitas wrapped in a toasted bun.

This is the Toston Burger of legend.

“From what originally started off as an idea that since has grown to a South Florida fan fave is monumental,” added co-founder Nedal Ahmad. “It’s a humbling experience to have been an integral part of the brand’s creation and now to be opening a location of my own. We are looking forward to being a part of the Doral community.”

Details: PINCHO, 9690 NW 41st. St., Doral. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday - Monday, 11 a.m-11 pm. Friday - Saturday

Grand opening Aug. 1